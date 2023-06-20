Marko gives Perez ULTIMATUM after Canadian GP struggles

Harry Smith

Helmut Marko has told Sergio Perez that he 'has to get stronger' in qualifying in the coming races following a dismal run of qualifying performances.

The Mexican qualified in P12 for the Canadian Grand Prix while team-mate Max Verstappen qualified in pole position with an advantage of over a second to the rest of the field.

Perez's Q2 exit in Montreal marked the second consecutive race weekend in which he has failed to reach Q3, raising serious concerns about his ability to challenge Verstappen.

While Perez did manage to salvage a P6 finish following his dismal qualifying performance, he lost more ground to Verstappen in the championship.

The gap between the two Red Bull drivers now stands at a whopping 69 points ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen thrives as Perez struggles

Speaking to Dutch news outlet De Limburger, Marko said: "We have a strong package. A good chassis, a strong engine and the best driver. Even if we don't always have it perfect in terms of set-up, Max is good enough to win.

“It is wonderful that we are travelling to our home race in Austria with a hundred victories in history as a team.

Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q2 at the Canadian Grand Prix

“But we also look ahead again, don't want to stand still. And so is Max. He didn't drive the fastest lap here in Canada either, did he!"

While Marko was full of praise for Verstappen, he had some more feedback for Red Bull's second driver.

“More than a sixth place behind the Ferraris was not possible, but it is clear that Checo has to get stronger in qualifying.”

