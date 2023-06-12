Verstappen MOCKS Mercedes as Ferrari consider F1 future and Raikkonen gives CLASSIC interview – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 12 June 2023 23:42

Max Verstappen has mocked Mercedes' 'zeropod' design concept after the team moved away from that development path in Monaco.

Ferrari CEO makes HUGE statement on team's F1 future after dismal results

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has reiterated the company's long-term commitment to F1, despite the team's struggles at the start of the 2023 season.

CLASSIC Raikkonen interview drops as Kimi corrects media in typical fashion

His days in F1 may be over, but Kimi Raikkonen is still providing entertainment off the track as he supports his son, Robin Ace Raikkonen, through his karting journey.

Wolff names current F1 driver MORE HYPED than Verstappen

Toto Wolff has admitted that Max Verstappen wasn't the most hyped Formula 3 driver when he was in the junior series in 2014, naming Esteban Ocon as someone who was getting more attention.

Jeremy Clarkson meets F1 team to buy BEERS after Monaco promise

Jeremy Clarkson has delivered on his promise to buy a pint for everyone in the Alpine team after Esteban Ocon claimed a podium at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's best F1 win chance approaches – and history proves it

Next up on F1 the calendar is a trip across the Atlantic to Montreal, which, smog permitting, will host the 52nd Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18th.

