Jeremy Clarkson meets F1 team to buy BEERS after Monaco promise

Jeremy Clarkson has delivered on his promise to buy a pint for everyone in the Alpine team after Esteban Ocon claimed a podium at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The TV presenter had made the promise after Esteban Ocon qualified in P3 for F1's crown jewel event.

Come on @AlpineF1Team I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) May 28, 2023

Clarkson, who hosted the legendary British motoring show Top Gear, has an affinity for the Alpine team due to their locality to him.

Based in Enstone in Oxfordshire, the team are the nearest to Clarkson's farm, which has been the centrepiece of the Amazon TV show, 'Clarkson's Farm'.

The beers are on Jezza

Alpine confirmed that Clarkson had indeed delivered on his promise with a tweet on Monday afternoon.

The TV presenter was pictured alongside Esteban Ocon, who converted his P3 qualifying finish to a podium during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Not only did Clarkson deliver a batch of beers to the Alpine headquarters, but he did it in style.

The 63-year-old rocked up in a tractor used in the 'Clarkson's Farm' TV show, with a trailer full of beers in the back.

