Vettel return gains traction as KEY member of his team makes paddock appearance

Dan McCarthy

Monday 12 June 2023 06:57

Sebastian Vettel has not ruled out a return to motor racing in the future after his retirement from F1 last year, and new developments indicate he might be turning his attention to sports cars.

The four-time world champion decided to step back from F1 after a fantastic career spanning 15 years came to an end in 2022.

He was the sport's dominant force with Red Bull in the early 2010s and left the sport with only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Juan Manuel Fangio the only drivers to have won more titles.

Vettel celebrating a win with former team-mate Mark Webber

Vettel is spending retirement undertaking a number of projects surrounding sustainability in motor racing though his next chapter could revolve around sports cars after his long-time press officer Britta Roeske took up a role as a pit-lane reporter for French publication L'Equipe.

His name may have been touted around by Roeske as she swapped from being a press officer to being a journalist for the weekend.

The race was won by Ferrari for the first time since 1965 with former F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi part of the team.

Vettel keeping everoyne guessing

The German has been keeping busy since retiring from F1 and stories have emerged over whether a possible return to the sport might be on the cards.

A couple of weeks ago, a report linking him with a return was quickly rebuffed by GPFans after he was spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix.

He will be heading back to the Goodwood Festival of Speed however as he drives some legendary cars in his F1 collection, such as the Williams FW14B which won Nigel Mansell the 1992 World Championship, as well as Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/8 from 1993.

And, after Roeske's stint at Le Mans, the future might well be in sports car racing if she made the right contacts.

