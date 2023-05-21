Raikkonen lands a big VICTORY in F1 quest

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 21 May 2023 20:57

Kimi Raikkonen was a magnificent F1 driver in his day, and now it looks like his son might decide to follow in his footsteps.

Followers of Minttu Raikkonen on Instagram, Kimi's wife, will have seen more evidence that the Raikkonen dynasty could be set to continue.

Robin Ace landed victory in a karting race over the weekend and was proudly stood on the top step of the podium.

Clearly, the result went down very well with Mum and Dad as Minttu simply captioned the photo with "Champ".

Robin Ace Raikkonen is a chip off the old block

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion

Raikkonen junior developing a reputation

Raikkonen was a precocious young talent when he made the move into Formula 1 with Sauber back in 2001 and quickly earned a move to McLaren in 2002.

Eventually, in 2007, the Finn, nicknamed the "Iceman" for his super-cool demeanour, would win his world championship title with Ferrari.

Now, a future world champion may have been born as Robin Ace crossed the line first in his latest karting excursion.

He is clearly a quick improver after only finishing on the podium for the first time last month.

The youngster has a track record – not a pun – of karting success

READ MORE: 'F1 here we come' – Raikkonen back on the podium

Now, he will be targeting more victories as he attempts to navigate the weird and wonderful journey into F1.

He could be the latest in a long line of fatehr and sons to get onto the F1 grid with current world champion Max Verstappen coming from a racing background with his dad Jos a part of the grid in the 90s and 00s.

As it stands, there are two fathers and sons who have both been world champions. Graham and Damon Hill when the latter won in 1996 and Keke and Nico Rosberg when Nico won in 2016.

Maybe in 2036, there could be another Raikkonen on top of the F1 world...

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion