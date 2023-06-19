Matthew Hobkinson

19 June 2023

Kimi Raikkonen's wife, Minttu, has taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo of their new daughter, Grace, after the 2007 world champion became a father for the third time.

Following the 43-year-old's retirement from the sport, the Finn has shared some news that will warm the hearts of those around the world – even if they are avid fans of 'The Iceman'.

The couple announced that they were expecting their third child back in January, as Grace now joins her siblings – eight-year-old Robin and five-year-old Rianna.

Taking to Instagram, Minttu shared a close-up photo of Grace with her own name adorned on a bracelet, holding on to a small stuffed teddy-bear.

Instagram: @mintturaikkonen

A future F1 star?

During an interview with Vogue Scandinavia, Minttu revealed that we might well see the Raikkonen name continuing to figure in top-level motorsport at some stage in the future.

“Our son is racing now in a go-kart, so he definitely has an interest,” she said.

“Our daughter is driving as well, but not racing yet. So the interest is there. I will support them in whatever they want to do.”

Whether Grace is set to follow in her father's footsteps is yet to be seen, as the world send their best wishes to both Kimi and Minttu following their latest news.

