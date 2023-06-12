CLASSIC Raikkonen interview drops – as old habits die hard with Kimi

Harry Smith

His days in F1 may be over, but Kimi Raikkonen is still providing entertainment off the track as he supports his son, Robin Ace Raikkonen, through his karting journey.

Raikkonen's son had been competing in a karting race at the Sette Laghi Kart International Circuit in Italy, in which he came third.

In an Instagram story posted by Raikkonen's pregnant wife, Minttu, Kimi's influence on his son was on show for all to see.

Raikkonen junior gave typically blunt answers to every question asked in his post-race interview, while Raikkonen senior corrected from afar.

Like father, like son

As well as his son's antics, it seems Kimi is still the same as ever when it comes to correcting media personnel.

Kimi Raikkonen has always been hilarious when dealing with the press

When the interviewer asked Robin if it was his first third-place finish, Kimi corrected him from behind the camera, stating: "second".

Then came a classic Raikkonen exchange with an interviewer – only from Robin this time...

When asked how he found the track, if any areas were difficult, Robin simply replied: "Yeah."

The interviewer then tried again: "It's easier or stronger to drive?"

Robin finished P3 in his most recent karting outing

"Easier," replied Robin.

Attempting to get a comprehensive answer one last time, the interviewer asked: “Next time which place will you remain [finish]?”

Robin's final reply was more ambiguous, answering: “I don't know”.

As well as the racing prowess, it seems Robin is his father's son in many other ways too!

