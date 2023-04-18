The HILARIOUS way Kimi Raikkonen prepared for F1 debut revealed

Chris Deeley

There's nothing more relatable than just wanting a little snooze, right? Just the human instinct to shout at your alarm clock and beg for a couple more minutes? Not for the first time, Kimi Raikkonen is one of us.

Alfa Romeo chief Beat Zehnder has recalled a story from the start of the Finn's career all the way back in 2001, where the need for zzzs overcame the need for, well, getting ready to actually drive.

Zehnder has been part of the Sauber organisation for decades now, and obviously has more than a few stories to tell from his 550+ races.

The one from the 2001 Australian Grand Prix might be the most universally relatable though, explaining how Raikkonen was trying to have a nap underneath a table until right up to the start of his first session in the sport.

Sleepy lil guy

"At his very first race Melbourne everyone 10 minutes before the pit lane opens for the reconnaissance lap, no one can find Kimi," Zehnder told Racingnews365.

"Kimi was sleeping underneath a table covered by a blanket. He's told: 'Come on, get up! We have seven minutes until pit lane opens!' And he said: 'Give me another three, four minutes to sleep!'

"So he was the coolest guy from the beginning."

The Swiss stalwart went on to call Charles Leclerc 'probably the most perfect driver' he's ever worked with but, seriously, after a world champion who just wants a little doze under a table, standards are presumably adjusted somewhat.

