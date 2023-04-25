'F1 here we come' – Raikkonen back on the podium

Amar Mehta

There was a Raikkonen back on the podium over the weekend, on the karting circuit.

But it wasn’t Kimi. Instead, it was the former Formula 1 driver's son, Robin Ace.

The eight-year-old finished on the podium for the first time on the junior karting circuit.

Sharing a picture of Raikkonen junior on Instagram, Gino Rosato – who worked with Raikkonen at Ferrari – wrote: “That’s my boy at 8 years old fighting 11 years olds, first race on the podium! F1 here we come!”

While Robin Ace is taking his early steps in motorsports, Raikkonen will be hoping that he can follow in his footsteps.

There is a long linage of fathers and sons both competing at the pinnacle of motorsport in differing eras.

Max Verstappen, Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve and Nico Rosberg are just some of the names who have followed in their fathers' footsteps.

Raikkonen married fitness and underwear model Minna-Mari Virtanen in 2016, a year after the couple had their first child, Robin Ace.

They had their second child in 2017, that time a daughter, and announced that they are expecting a third child earlier this year.

