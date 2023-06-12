Prost makes brutal Perez 'POINTLESS' claim in title race

Harry Smith

Monday 12 June 2023 13:57

F1 legend Alain Prost has claimed that Sergio Perez is taking the wrong approach to his battle with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

The Mexican driver started the season in fine form, taking impressive victories in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan to boost his championship hopes.

READ MORE: FIA chief Ben Sulayem outlines KEY DEMAND for future F1 cars

Checo's championship chances have since taken a major hit, following up a pointless trip to Monaco with a disappointing weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Perez now heads to the Canadian Grand Prix 53 points behind Verstappen after just seven races and desperately needs a victory to keep any faint hopes of a title battle alive.

Prost's Perez advice

"A driver's game is always to try and tip the balance in his favour, whether it's the set-up of the car or the contribution of the team. And that's where Perez is wrong," explained Prost in his column for L'Equipe.

"He needs to make Max Verstappen doubt him and change Red Bull's mind about him. As we know, Perez is tackling an almost impossible mission. And in order to achieve it, he must above all not shout so loudly about his desire to beat Max."

Verstappen has won every race since Perez's victory in Azerbaijan

Prost also had some choice words for Sergio Perez's father, who is often seen close to Checo on race weekends.

"His entourage isn't helping him either. When I read a month ago that his father told journalists that his fight with Max was similar to the one I had with Ayrton (Senna), it's pointless and counterproductive."

READ MORE: Horner delivers VERDICT on Red Bull F1 record chances as milestone looms