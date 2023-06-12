Ferrari CEO makes HUGE statement on team's F1 future after dismal results

Harry Smith

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has reiterated the company's long-term commitment to F1, despite the team's struggles at the start of the 2023 season.

The Scuderia were competitive out of the gates in 2022 before tailing off after the summer break, but 2023 has been a disappointing season from the offset.

Last weekend did provide some relief for the Italian motorsport giant, who claimed a historic victory in the Hypercar class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari's #51 car pipped Toyota to the chequered flag thanks to the efforts of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

This success has, however, brought more attention to the struggles of Ferrari's F1 operation, which occupies fourth place in the constructor standings.

Ferrari commitment is unwaivering

Speaking to Autosport reporters in the wake of Ferrari's 24 Hours of Le Mans triumph, Vigna stated: "Was the bad start of the season in Formula 1 stressful for me?"

"You know, I have more significant reasons for stress.

"For the team, this is a chance to improve and learn a lot. We must build a machine that will be better than the previous one, but this rule is true for everything we do."

Ferrari have struggled in 2023, and their recent upgrade package has done little to improve matters

The Ferrari CEO followed up those comments with some reassuring words about Ferrari's long-term commitment to F1.

"Sport is very important for us. Racing is in the DNA of our company.

"So Formula 1, World Endurance Championship, and we keep investing there because we see a lot of technologies that can go from the track to the road."

