Hamilton fans will be holding their breath over the new Ferrari upgrades

This weekend's British Grand Prix could be a major turning point for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Not only is the sprint weekend at Silverstone a home affair for the man from Stevenage, but it will also be a major test for the Scuderia coming off the back of a P5 finish for Hamilton and a P8 finish for team-mate Charles Leclerc in Austria.

The British superstar rose to victory once again at the Barcelona GP in mid-June, finally bringing an end to his 686-day grand prix win drought.

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The 41-year-old crossed the line in dominant fashion almost 20 seconds ahead of George Russell in Spain, showing the true potential of the SF-26 when it gets to take on a track it is suited to.

Sadly for Hamilton fans, the 106-time grand prix winner will have his work cut out to take home a record-breaking 10th British GP win this year, but not all hope is lost as Ferrari are expected to bring multiple upgrades to their challenger.

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Even Hamilton himself was cautious of setting the bar a little too high ahead of his home race, warning in Austria last time out that the nature of the Silverstone circuit didn't make his chances of a victory look good on paper.

Ferrari have struggled significantly with straight-line speed under the new regulations and Silverstone circuit has several prominent straight-line sections, but the Brit isn't ready to give up the fight just yet.

"Hopefully the car will be in a better place at Silverstone," he told media after the race in Spielberg.

Italian publication AutoRacer have also reported that Fred Vasseur's squad will bring, 'an updated Macarena wing and a low-drag diffuser' adding that there is also potential for the exhaust system to be revised.

"Silverstone will therefore be a much more significant test for evaluating the balance of power," a recent report from the Italian outlet read. "The high-speed English corners and high lateral loads will offer a more reliable picture of the potential of Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari at lower temperatures, separating Spielberg's characteristics from the real values ​​on the field."

Hamilton holds the records for both pole positions (seven) and wins (nine) at Silverstone. So if anyone can make the SF-26 sing at a circuit that doesn't suit it as well as the one where he claimed his first victory in red, it's Hamilton.

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