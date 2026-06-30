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lewis hamilton, ferrari, british grand prix, silverstone

Ferrari bring Silverstone upgrades as Lewis Hamilton targets British Grand Prix record

lewis hamilton, ferrari, british grand prix, silverstone — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari bring Silverstone upgrades as Lewis Hamilton targets British Grand Prix record

Hamilton fans will be holding their breath over the new Ferrari upgrades

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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This weekend's British Grand Prix could be a major turning point for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Not only is the sprint weekend at Silverstone a home affair for the man from Stevenage, but it will also be a major test for the Scuderia coming off the back of a P5 finish for Hamilton and a P8 finish for team-mate Charles Leclerc in Austria.

The British superstar rose to victory once again at the Barcelona GP in mid-June, finally bringing an end to his 686-day grand prix win drought.

The 41-year-old crossed the line in dominant fashion almost 20 seconds ahead of George Russell in Spain, showing the true potential of the SF-26 when it gets to take on a track it is suited to.

Sadly for Hamilton fans, the 106-time grand prix winner will have his work cut out to take home a record-breaking 10th British GP win this year, but not all hope is lost as Ferrari are expected to bring multiple upgrades to their challenger.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hits out at Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

Ferrari F1 Silverstone upgrades unpacked

Even Hamilton himself was cautious of setting the bar a little too high ahead of his home race, warning in Austria last time out that the nature of the Silverstone circuit didn't make his chances of a victory look good on paper.

Ferrari have struggled significantly with straight-line speed under the new regulations and Silverstone circuit has several prominent straight-line sections, but the Brit isn't ready to give up the fight just yet.

"Hopefully the car will be in a better place at Silverstone," he told media after the race in Spielberg.

Italian publication AutoRacer have also reported that Fred Vasseur's squad will bring, 'an updated Macarena wing and a low-drag diffuser' adding that there is also potential for the exhaust system to be revised.

"Silverstone will therefore be a much more significant test for evaluating the balance of power," a recent report from the Italian outlet read. "The high-speed English corners and high lateral loads will offer a more reliable picture of the potential of Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari at lower temperatures, separating Spielberg's characteristics from the real values ​​on the field."

Hamilton holds the records for both pole positions (seven) and wins (nine) at Silverstone. So if anyone can make the SF-26 sing at a circuit that doesn't suit it as well as the one where he claimed his first victory in red, it's Hamilton.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Silverstone British Grand Prix

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