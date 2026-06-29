Lewis Hamilton wants more power at Ferrari

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Austria, having qualified up in third

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has asked for more power from his Ferrari team, after their dismal Austrian Grand Prix display.

Ferrari went into the weekend in Spielberg on a high, following Hamilton's victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks ago.

That had put him in contention for the drivers' championship, and an ADUO-inspired power unit upgrade was due for Austria, which they thought would propel them even closer to the front of the F1 pecking order.

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McLaren's Lando Norris had even said before the race that, with a better power unit, Ferrari would 'embarrass' the rest of their rivals, calling the Ferrari chassis the 'class of the field'.

But, despite this, their power unit upgrade did not yield immediate results, with Ferrari suffering at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualified up in second and third respectively, but they faltered in the race, with the SF-26 clearly severely lacking in race pace, and finished down in fifth and eighth, with Hamilton ahead.

It meant that he lost out in his quest for an eighth world championship title, falling to 46 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli, and down to third in the standings behind George Russell too.

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Hamilton opens up on 'tough' Austrian GP

"The cars didn't agree with any of the tyres today," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "It was a very, very hard race, a really tough race. Being extremely hot.

"My start wasn't very good, a poor getaway. I was on the attack and it wasn't looking too bad the first few laps, then my rear just dropped off.

"Grip-wise, we just couldn't keep up with everyone. But I am grateful for the points. The team did a great job with strategy and pitstops."

Later, he continued: "Not the result we wanted but points at least.

"We are going to have to push very hard to see when we can get the next power upgrade. That won't come for a while.

"Hopefully the car will be in a better place at Silverstone."

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