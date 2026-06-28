Ferrari driver only finished work at 3AM before Austrian Grand Prix

Will Ferrari be able to win the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend?

A Ferrari F1 star posted a picture on Instagram early on Saturday morning, proving that he was still at the team's base as late as 3am ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari struggled at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, despite the fact that they have got a power unit upgrade this weekend as part of the additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) ruling.

McLaren's Lando Norris recently said that Ferrari would be 'embarrassing' the other teams on the grid, if they had a better power unit, but Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished fifth and eighth respectively during FP2 at the Red Bull Ring.

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But clearly wanting to ensure that they arrive at the track on Saturday in better form, one of Ferrari's drivers was at Maranello working on the simulator until 3am on Saturday morning.

Former F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi is Ferrari's reserve driver, alongside his role in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

The Italian's role includes him working on the team's simulator to help with setup for race weekends, as well as helping the team to bring upgrades to their chassis throughout the season.

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Giovinazzi helping Ferrari's Austria cause

Giovinazzi posted a story on his Instagram page saying he was 'done' for the day, with a picture of Ferrari's base and the time, which read 2:40am.

@antogiovinazzi99

Ferrari have been working really hard to try and get themselves closer to the Mercedes team in 2026, and they have become a real threat for race victories, as Lewis Hamilton proved at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out.

Their work ethic was evident once again ahead of the competitive sessions in Austria, through Giovinazzi, but also through the fact that Hamilton was one of the last drivers to leave the paddock after Friday's disappointment, clearly wanting to debrief with his team and get the car in a better place for Saturday.

41 years of age, the most successful F1 driver of all time, but still working hard to try and push for more before his time in the sport comes to an end.

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