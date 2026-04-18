Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS4 Race times and positions

Find the full results from the NLS4 race at the Nurburgring here

F1 champion Max Verstappen takes part in the four-hour NLS4 race at the Nurburgring today (Saturday, April 18) as part of the ADAC 24h Qualifiers weekend.

The Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring with his Mercedes-AMG GT3 team, this time alongside Austrian driver Lucas Auer.

Earlier on Saturday, both took part in qualifying for NLS4 race and Verstappen Racing secured a sixth place grid slot, with pole position instead going to the No.23 BMW M4 GT3 EVO car.

Qualifying was delayed 20 minutes into the session, after Anders Buchardt crashed into the wall near Adenauer Forst. The session was eventually resumed and scheduled to finish 50 minutes after the original conclusion of qualifying.

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Nurburgring Race Results: NLS4 2026

Below is a results table where the official NLS4 race results will be posted after the four-race. Be sure to check back here when the race ends at 21:30 (local time) and 20:30 (BST).

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS4 2026 Position Car Number Team Time/Status 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC

NLS4 2026 race start times

Saturday's NLS4 race starts at 17:30 local time (CEST) and 16:30 UK time (BST). Stateside that is 11:30 (ET), 10:30 (CT) and 08:30 (PT). The race will last four hours.

The race will finish at 21:30 local time, 20:30 (BST), 15:30 (ET), 14:30 (CT) and 12:30 (PT).

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can watch all the NLS and Nurburgring action unfold over on our GPFans YouTube channel.

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