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Verstappen Racing during NLS2

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS4 Race times and positions

Verstappen Racing during NLS2 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS4 Race times and positions

Find the full results from the NLS4 race at the Nurburgring here

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 champion Max Verstappen takes part in the four-hour NLS4 race at the Nurburgring today (Saturday, April 18) as part of the ADAC 24h Qualifiers weekend.

The Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring with his Mercedes-AMG GT3 team, this time alongside Austrian driver Lucas Auer.

Earlier on Saturday, both took part in qualifying for NLS4 race and Verstappen Racing secured a sixth place grid slot, with pole position instead going to the No.23 BMW M4 GT3 EVO car.

Qualifying was delayed 20 minutes into the session, after Anders Buchardt crashed into the wall near Adenauer Forst. The session was eventually resumed and scheduled to finish 50 minutes after the original conclusion of qualifying.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm driver debut at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS4 2026

Below is a results table where the official NLS4 race results will be posted after the four-race. Be sure to check back here when the race ends at 21:30 (local time) and 20:30 (BST).

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS4 2026
Position Car Number Team Time/Status
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC

NLS4 2026 race start times

Saturday's NLS4 race starts at 17:30 local time (CEST) and 16:30 UK time (BST). Stateside that is 11:30 (ET), 10:30 (CT) and 08:30 (PT). The race will last four hours.

The race will finish at 21:30 local time, 20:30 (BST), 15:30 (ET), 14:30 (CT) and 12:30 (PT).

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can watch all the NLS and Nurburgring action unfold over on our GPFans YouTube channel.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk

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