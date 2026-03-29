Yet another storm for F1 social media admins to deal with

F1 says technical issues were to blame after yet another social media storm exploded about the sport’s new 2026 regulations at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It has been a challenging season so far, and we are only three races in, with those new regs being widely panned by frustrated fans.

The biggest complaint is excessive battery management which sees cars slowing at key moments, and led Max Verstappen to describe driving as "Formula E on steroids".

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This weekend at the iconic Suzuka circuit saw fresh storms brewing for F1 social media admins, with TV viewers on Friday bemoaning drivers losing massive speed through some of the most iconic corners in the sport. Notably the formidable 130R.

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Antonelli pole lap, and the 'missing video'

Fast forward 24 hours and there was another backlash, this time when the official F1 account on X shared an onboard view of Kimi Antonelli’s pole lap after qualifying had ended. The only problem was, it was incomplete and did not show the entirety of Antonelli’s lap.

Eagle-eyed F1 fans responded angrily, claiming part of the lap was missing as it would have highlighted the much-criticised ‘super-clipping’ causing Antonelli to lose speed. Notably through 130R.

F1 claims technical issues

Initially the post received a ‘community note’ to clarify the video was incomplete, but this was later removed. Later in the day F1 responded by claiming technical issues had caused the video to be incomplete.

Again via its official account, it posted: “Unfortunately Kimi’s onboard camera had a technical issue part way through his lap, meaning we are unable to bring you the lap onboard in full."

A troubled season so far for F1

This is far from being the first storm F1 has been forced to deal with on social media this season - we are now operating in a landscape where fans do not like the new regulations and have very little trust for what they are being given.

After the season-opening Australian Grand Prix there was a storm on X when angry comments from fans found their way into ‘hidden replies’ and were no longer visible on default.

Fans claimed their comments had been censored, but F1 suggested they were simply caught up in an automated AI system was put into place prior to the start of the season to filter out abusive comments.

The cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East means the sport now has a break of just over a month until the next race - the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday May 3.

With fans fuming, and four-time world champion Max Verstappen questioning his very future in the sport, Carlos Sainz again criticised the new regs in the aftermath of Ollie Bearman’s terrifying crash at Suzuka on Sunday.

We can only hope for a more positive outlook by the time the roadshow lands in South Florida in a few weeks’ time.

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