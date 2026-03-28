F1 fans furious after seeing footage of Verstappen and Russell: "This is unacceptable"

The 2026 cars were again in the spotlight at Suzuka

The new F1 regulations for 2026 have sparked controversy among fans and drivers yet again at the Japanese Grand Prix.

As the action unfolded at the iconic Suzuka circuit, it became painfully obvious that the cars are losing significant speed on the straights and in fast corners.

What used to be an all-out sprint through the infamous 130R now requires considerable braking. Known in the paddock as 'super-clipping', this phenomenon has led to an average speed loss of 55 km/h, according to data from the second practice session.

Article continues under video

The speed drop stems from the new power units, which distribute power equally between the combustion engine and the electric systems. Once the MGU-K kicks in to recover energy at high speeds, the top speed abruptly drops. This was clearly witnessed during the long runs when Alpine’s Franco Colapinto saw his speed fall from 329 to 231 km/h, a stunning near-100km/h decrease. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen experienced a similar effect, dropping from 324 to 270 km/h on the straight.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen humiliated as Hamilton issued FIA warning

Fan frustration over 'Super-clipping'

Fans unsurprisingly took to social media in droves to express their discontent as frustration grew at the images they were witnessing.

Footage of Mercedes star George Russell, who lost about 60 km/h and even had to downshift at the 130R, left many baffled.

“Losing 60 km/h and downshifting at 130R on your fastest lap? Welcome to the pinnacle of motorsport,” one user commented.

Another fan slammed Verstappen's performance: “Dropping from 324 to 270 km/h while at full throttle just isn’t F1. Something needs to be done fast because this is doing more harm than good.”

It isn’t just the fans who are concerned either - drivers are having to adapt to the new driving dynamics of these lighter machines as well.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton likened the feeling in the car to driving a kart, largely due to the significantly reduced downforce.

Williams’ Alex Albon also shared his worries about the diminishing true top speeds on the circuits, admitting: “I feel like what we’re experiencing is that there’s simply no more genuine high speed. Since you’re coming through the corners more slowly, everything now feels like a medium-speed turn.”

Driver Team Speed lost (km/h) HUL Audi 46 BOR Audi 51 BEA Haas 52 LAW RB 52 NOR McLaren 52 BOT Cadillac 52 VER Red Bull 53 LEC Ferrari 53 ANT Mercedes 53 RUS Mercedes 54 PER Cadillac 54 PIA McLaren 55 OCO Haas 56 HAD Red Bull 56 HAM Ferrari 58 ALB Williams 58 ALO Aston Martin 60 SAI Williams 61 GAS Alpine 64 STR Aston Martin 65 COL Alpine 70

READ MORE: FIA take action on out of sorts Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related