F1 fans furious after seeing footage of Verstappen and Russell: "This is unacceptable"
F1 fans furious after seeing footage of Verstappen and Russell: "This is unacceptable"
The 2026 cars were again in the spotlight at Suzuka
The new F1 regulations for 2026 have sparked controversy among fans and drivers yet again at the Japanese Grand Prix.
As the action unfolded at the iconic Suzuka circuit, it became painfully obvious that the cars are losing significant speed on the straights and in fast corners.
What used to be an all-out sprint through the infamous 130R now requires considerable braking. Known in the paddock as 'super-clipping', this phenomenon has led to an average speed loss of 55 km/h, according to data from the second practice session.
The speed drop stems from the new power units, which distribute power equally between the combustion engine and the electric systems. Once the MGU-K kicks in to recover energy at high speeds, the top speed abruptly drops. This was clearly witnessed during the long runs when Alpine’s Franco Colapinto saw his speed fall from 329 to 231 km/h, a stunning near-100km/h decrease. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen experienced a similar effect, dropping from 324 to 270 km/h on the straight.
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Fan frustration over 'Super-clipping'
Fans unsurprisingly took to social media in droves to express their discontent as frustration grew at the images they were witnessing.
Footage of Mercedes star George Russell, who lost about 60 km/h and even had to downshift at the 130R, left many baffled.
“Losing 60 km/h and downshifting at 130R on your fastest lap? Welcome to the pinnacle of motorsport,” one user commented.
Another fan slammed Verstappen's performance: “Dropping from 324 to 270 km/h while at full throttle just isn’t F1. Something needs to be done fast because this is doing more harm than good.”
It isn’t just the fans who are concerned either - drivers are having to adapt to the new driving dynamics of these lighter machines as well.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton likened the feeling in the car to driving a kart, largely due to the significantly reduced downforce.
Williams’ Alex Albon also shared his worries about the diminishing true top speeds on the circuits, admitting: “I feel like what we’re experiencing is that there’s simply no more genuine high speed. Since you’re coming through the corners more slowly, everything now feels like a medium-speed turn.”
|Driver
|Team
|Speed lost (km/h)
|HUL
|Audi
|46
|BOR
|Audi
|51
|BEA
|Haas
|52
|LAW
|RB
|52
|NOR
|McLaren
|52
|BOT
|Cadillac
|52
|VER
|Red Bull
|53
|LEC
|Ferrari
|53
|ANT
|Mercedes
|53
|RUS
|Mercedes
|54
|PER
|Cadillac
|54
|PIA
|McLaren
|55
|OCO
|Haas
|56
|HAD
|Red Bull
|56
|HAM
|Ferrari
|58
|ALB
|Williams
|58
|ALO
|Aston Martin
|60
|SAI
|Williams
|61
|GAS
|Alpine
|64
|STR
|Aston Martin
|65
|COL
|Alpine
|70
READ MORE: FIA take action on out of sorts Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix
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