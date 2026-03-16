F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings
F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings
The Canadian star was left out of the 2026 drivers' standings
If you've been keeping a close eye on the 2026 F1 drivers' standings you may have noticed only 21 drivers were listed officially by the FIA after the Australian Grand Prix and that Lance Stroll was missing.
While his rightful place in the F1 standings was restored after the Chinese GP, despite retiring after nine laps due to issues with the battery in the Honda power unit, there's been some confusion as to why he was absent in the first place.
At the season opening Australian GP, a total of six drivers were not classified including Stroll and his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Isack Hadjar, Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg.
However only five appeared in the official F1 standings with Stroll excluded and no P22 driver listed; but F1's regulations offer the explanation as to why.
READ MORE: Honda issue statement on Aston Martin 'excuse' after double DNF at Chinese Grand Prix
Stroll's standings absence explained
Stroll didn't appear in the F1 2026 drivers' standings after the Australian Grand Prix because of a change in article A2.1.4.c of the regulations and the addition of point iv.
An example used in article A2.1.4.c pertains to how the F1 drivers' title will be decided if multiple drivers are tied points. In this event, the title is decided by the holder of the greatest number of first places and so on until a winner emerges.
Point iv states that: "If this procedure fails to produce a result, the same criteria as above will apply to the qualifying results of the F1 drivers during the season."
Mind boggled by FIA jargon? Don't worry, this does link back to Lance Stroll.
This rule change means that qualifying results apply to the standings in general also, so if a driver doesn't set a qualifying time and fails to finish the race they will not be classified at the event.
Stroll was not classified in either qualifying or the race at the Australian Grand Prix which meant he was not included in the standings after the race.
While the other five unclassified drivers of Alonso, Piastri, Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Bottas all failed to finish the Australian GP, they did set a time in qualifying and therefore appeared in the official standings.
At the Chinese GP, Stroll did set a time in qualifying but didn't finish the race. The latter doesn't matter, because by setting a qualifying time it was enough to be included in the standings, albeit right at the bottom in P22.
F1 2026 standings after Australian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|12
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|10
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|6
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|12
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|16
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|18
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
F1 2026 standings after Chinese Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|51
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|47
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|34
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|33
|5
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|17
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|8
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|4
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin F1 star says ‘NO’ to everything in painful nine-word interview at Chinese Grand Prix
- Today 09:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings
F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed
Lewis Hamilton FINALLY broke F1 podium curse, and Ferrari kit is already selling out
Lewis Hamilton podium isn't to be celebrated as Ferrari should be worried
Latest News
F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings
- 21 minutes ago
Hollywood thanks Lewis Hamilton over F1 movie Oscar
- 1 hour ago
F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's team-mate says new regulations have blunted his biggest weapon
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin and Adrian Newey given massive F1 lifeline after terrible 2026 start
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton FINALLY broke F1 podium curse, and Ferrari kit is already selling out
- Today 11:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march
Mercedes F1 star slapped with FIA penalty at Chinese GP
- 14 march