F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings

The Canadian star was left out of the 2026 drivers' standings

If you've been keeping a close eye on the 2026 F1 drivers' standings you may have noticed only 21 drivers were listed officially by the FIA after the Australian Grand Prix and that Lance Stroll was missing.

While his rightful place in the F1 standings was restored after the Chinese GP, despite retiring after nine laps due to issues with the battery in the Honda power unit, there's been some confusion as to why he was absent in the first place.

At the season opening Australian GP, a total of six drivers were not classified including Stroll and his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Isack Hadjar, Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg.

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However only five appeared in the official F1 standings with Stroll excluded and no P22 driver listed; but F1's regulations offer the explanation as to why.

READ MORE: Honda issue statement on Aston Martin 'excuse' after double DNF at Chinese Grand Prix

Stroll's standings absence explained

Stroll didn't appear in the F1 2026 drivers' standings after the Australian Grand Prix because of a change in article A2.1.4.c of the regulations and the addition of point iv.

An example used in article A2.1.4.c pertains to how the F1 drivers' title will be decided if multiple drivers are tied points. In this event, the title is decided by the holder of the greatest number of first places and so on until a winner emerges.

Point iv states that: "If this procedure fails to produce a result, the same criteria as above will apply to the qualifying results of the F1 drivers during the season."

Mind boggled by FIA jargon? Don't worry, this does link back to Lance Stroll.

This rule change means that qualifying results apply to the standings in general also, so if a driver doesn't set a qualifying time and fails to finish the race they will not be classified at the event.

Stroll was not classified in either qualifying or the race at the Australian Grand Prix which meant he was not included in the standings after the race.

While the other five unclassified drivers of Alonso, Piastri, Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Bottas all failed to finish the Australian GP, they did set a time in qualifying and therefore appeared in the official standings.

At the Chinese GP, Stroll did set a time in qualifying but didn't finish the race. The latter doesn't matter, because by setting a qualifying time it was enough to be included in the standings, albeit right at the bottom in P22.

F1 2026 standings after Australian Grand Prix

F1 2026 standings after Chinese Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points 1 George Russell Mercedes 51 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 47 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 34 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 33 5 Ollie Bearman Haas 17 6 Lando Norris McLaren 15 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 9 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 8 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 4 11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 4 12 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 2 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 0 17 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 0 18 Alex Albon Wiliams 0 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 0 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0

READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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