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Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, China, 2026

F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Explained: Why Lance Stroll was excluded from official drivers' standings

The Canadian star was left out of the 2026 drivers' standings

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

If you've been keeping a close eye on the 2026 F1 drivers' standings you may have noticed only 21 drivers were listed officially by the FIA after the Australian Grand Prix and that Lance Stroll was missing.

While his rightful place in the F1 standings was restored after the Chinese GP, despite retiring after nine laps due to issues with the battery in the Honda power unit, there's been some confusion as to why he was absent in the first place.

At the season opening Australian GP, a total of six drivers were not classified including Stroll and his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Isack Hadjar, Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg.

However only five appeared in the official F1 standings with Stroll excluded and no P22 driver listed; but F1's regulations offer the explanation as to why.

READ MORE: Honda issue statement on Aston Martin 'excuse' after double DNF at Chinese Grand Prix

Stroll's standings absence explained

Stroll didn't appear in the F1 2026 drivers' standings after the Australian Grand Prix because of a change in article A2.1.4.c of the regulations and the addition of point iv.

An example used in article A2.1.4.c pertains to how the F1 drivers' title will be decided if multiple drivers are tied points. In this event, the title is decided by the holder of the greatest number of first places and so on until a winner emerges.

Point iv states that: "If this procedure fails to produce a result, the same criteria as above will apply to the qualifying results of the F1 drivers during the season."

Mind boggled by FIA jargon? Don't worry, this does link back to Lance Stroll.

This rule change means that qualifying results apply to the standings in general also, so if a driver doesn't set a qualifying time and fails to finish the race they will not be classified at the event.

Stroll was not classified in either qualifying or the race at the Australian Grand Prix which meant he was not included in the standings after the race.

While the other five unclassified drivers of Alonso, Piastri, Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Bottas all failed to finish the Australian GP, they did set a time in qualifying and therefore appeared in the official standings.

At the Chinese GP, Stroll did set a time in qualifying but didn't finish the race. The latter doesn't matter, because by setting a qualifying time it was enough to be included in the standings, albeit right at the bottom in P22.

F1 2026 standings after Australian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1George RussellMercedes25
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes18
3Charles LeclercFerrari15
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari12
5Lando NorrisMcLaren10
6Max VerstappenRed Bull8
7Ollie BearmanHaas6
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
10Pierre GaslyAlpine1
11Esteban OconHaas0
12Alex AlbonWiliams0
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls0
14Franco ColapintoAlpine0
15Carlos SainzWilliams0
16Sergio PerezCadillac0
17Isack HadjarRed Bull0
18Oscar PiastriMcLaren0
19Nico HulkenbergAudi0
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
21Valtteri BottasCadillac0

F1 2026 standings after Chinese Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1George RussellMercedes51
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes47
3Charles LeclercFerrari34
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari33
5Ollie BearmanHaas17
6Lando NorrisMcLaren15
7Pierre GaslyAlpine9
8Max VerstappenRed Bull8
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls8
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
11Isack HadjarRed Bull4
12Oscar PiastriMcLaren3
13Carlos SainzWilliams2
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
15Franco ColapintoAlpine1
16Esteban OconHaas0
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alex AlbonWiliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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