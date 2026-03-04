Formula 1 fan favourite personality Daniel Ricciardo has returned to Melbourne ahead of this weekend's F1 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix to the delight of his loyal supporters.

The Aussie racer was dropped by Red Bull's junior F1 team Racing Bulls after the 2024 Singapore GP, where he crossed the line last out of the finishing drivers at Marina Bay.

As a parting gift to Red Bull title-contender and his former team-mate Max Verstappen, Ricciardo stole the fastest lap of the race off of McLaren's Lando Norris, taking a point off of Verstappen's 2024 title rival in the process.

18 months on from the eight-time grand prix winner's sorrowful F1 exit, Ricciardo will return to Melbourne once again thanks to his popular personal merchandise brand, Enchante, which is gracing the streets of the Australian city for a second year running by opening its doors for a limited time in conjunction with the Australian GP.

Ricciardo leaves ‘Home Sweet Home’ message for F1 fans at Melbourne pop-up shop

Whilst Norris is returning to the home of the first round of the new season as reigning champion, Ricciardo appears content with the idea of watching on from the sidelines, having now retired from motorsport altogether.

Instead, the 36-year-old has taken up the role as an ambassador with Ford, who have also formed a technical partnership with his old team Red Bull to strengthen their chances of having a competitive power unit following the regulations overhaul.

As the Aussie star continues to build his global brand he still hasn't forgotten where he came from, treating his fans in Melbourne to a pop-up shop for his clothing brand, Enchante.

Ricciardo did the honours of opening the doors to his first customers during the first race week of the sport's new regulations era, with snaps of the ex-F1 star posing with fans at the pop-up shop appearing all over social media.

The former F1 home hero also wrote a personal postcard and left it on the shop wall for fans to see, with a message that read: "Home Sweet Home."

The shop is open from now until Saturday, March 7, 2026, with items from Ricciardo's stylish merch range on the shelves, including the Backyard Grand Prix Collection which will be for sale in the Melbourne store.

Where is Daniel Ricciardo's 2026 Enchante Melbourne pop-up?

Ricciardo's temporary 'garage' is now open to customers, although be warned, if the brand's Instagram stories are anything to go by, it appears as if fans have been queueing for hours before getting the opportunity to shop.

The Enchante pop-up is open in Melbourne now, but don't wait until race day to browse the items, because the store will not be open.

The pop-up can be found at 250-252 High St., Windsor, VIC 3181 but is only open from Wednesday, March 4 until Saturday, March 7, with the below opening times (AEDT).

Enchante Melbourne pop-up opening times Date Time Wednesday 4 March 10:00 - 18:00 Thursday 5 March 10:00 - 19:00 Friday 6 March 10:00 - 17:00 Saturday 7 March 10:00 - 15:00

