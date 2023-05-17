Red Bull's Horner lines up NEW DRIVER as Mercedes reveal upgrade plan and Imola EVACUATED – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 17 May 2023 00:27

Christian Horner has teased that a new driver could be on the roads soon after a birthday celebration Instagram post for his now-17 step-daughter Bluebell.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes reveal PLAN to end Red Bull domination starting with Imola upgrade

Mercedes fans have been given a glimpse into the Imola upgrade package following an interview with trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari spot WEAKNESS with Red Bull set-up in new breakthrough

Ferrari driver coach Jock Clear believes that Red Bull are sacrificing qualifying pace to improve their race pace after Charles Leclerc claimed pole position in Azerbaijan.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief reveals FIRM stance on Red Bull dominance

Stefano Domenicali has insisted that Formula 1 cannot – and will not – step in to curtail the dominance of Red Bull this season.

➡️ READ MORE

SWIMOLA! Flood alert for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as F1 personnel EVACUATED

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could be heavily disrupted this weekend with social media images showing the Santerno river that runs next to the circuit already overflowing.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton pays tribute to 'SPECIAL' dog in touching Instagram post

Lewis Hamilton has posted a tribute to his old dog Coco on Instagram, nearly three years after she passed away.

➡️ READ MORE