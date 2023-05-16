Red Bull chief Horner lines up NEW driver that could spice up the track

Harry Smith

Tuesday 16 May 2023 13:57 - Updated: 14:59

Christian Horner has teased that a new driver could be on the roads soon after a birthday celebration Instagram post for his now-17 step-daughter Bluebell.

The post confirmed that Christian will be treating Bluebell - whose mother is Christian's wife and former Spice Girl, Geri - to driving lessons, potentially the first step in a motorsport career.

A new prodigy?

Horner posted a pair of selfies with his daughter Bluebell to his Instagram page to celebrate her recent 17th birthday.

The post was captioned: "Happy 17th Birthday Bluebell. You’re growing into a beautiful young lady and we’re all very proud of you. Get ready for your first driving lesson 🚙🎂"

Curiously, Bluebell is now the same age at which Red Bull driver Max Verstappen made his F1 debut, so there is some catching up to do if an F1 career is on the cards!

Unfortunately for Bluebell, racing talent in the Horner family leans towards management rather than driving with Christian taking just one point across the 1997 and 1998 Formula 3000 seasons - so she may need to take tips from elsewhere!

Where it went wrong for Christian

Christian Horner has admitted recently why he decided to halt his racing career in its early stages before moving into management.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: “I stopped because I got as high as Formula 2 but I recognised that as the cars get more powerful you realise the risk that’s involved.

“Having the ability to disconnect your head from your heart is sometimes quite difficult and I wasn’t prepared to take the risks.

“There was a self-preservation that kicked in and said ‘this is stupid’ so I knew at that point it was time to stop.”

