close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
Verstappen back to 'OLD WAYS' as Hamilton drops Mercedes struggle update – GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen back to 'OLD WAYS' as Hamilton drops Mercedes struggle update – GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Verstappen back to 'OLD WAYS' as Hamilton drops Mercedes struggle update – GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen back to 'OLD WAYS' as Hamilton drops Mercedes struggle update – GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen is 'creeping back' to his old ways according to Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes, as Sergio Perez's pressure starts to pay off.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton gives UPDATE about Mercedes struggles after worst finish of 2023

Lewis Hamilton says he is not entirely comfortable with his Mercedes car in 2023 but is optimistic that new upgrades will help improve his performance.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko confirms HUGE Red Bull contract news

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed that Formula 1 legend Adrian Newey has agreed a new contract with the reigning champions.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton shows off PHYSICAL race prep after landing in Miami

Lewis Hamilton has shared a video of himself jogging on Instagram as he prepares for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso makes UNEXPECTED prediction on Stroll F1 future

Fernando Alonso has predicted that Lance Stroll will be the main man at Aston Martin for '10 or 15 years', and said the two enjoy a good relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo teases 'BREWING' return to F1 after year out

Daniel Ricciardo says a potential return to F1 is 'brewing' and insists he is 'not done' as a top-level racing driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x