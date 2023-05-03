Sky pundit says Verstappen back to OLD WAYS amid Perez pressure

Andrew McLean

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:12

Max Verstappen is 'creeping back' to his old ways according to Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes, as Sergio Perez's pressure starts to pay off.

The Red Bull duo have shared two wins apiece in the opening four races this season, with some starting to believe that Perez can finally challenge Verstappen for the world championship.

The Mexican was the class of the field in Baku, winning both the sprint and the Grand Prix with Verstappen failing to match his team-mate.

The Dutchman created one of the weekend's biggest talking points during the sprint, clashing with George Russell both during and after the race. The pair came together on track before Verstappen was less than complimentary about his rival after the race.

Now, Brookes has suggested the incident was reminiscent of the Verstappen of yesteryear. The 25-year-old previously held a reputation for being something of an immature racer who could often react badly in the heat of battle, a characteristic that is being brought back on by the pressure from Perez.

Brookes: Element of desperation in Max

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Brookes said: "I got a feeling on Saturday evening, after the sprint, the way he talks about the incident with George and the incident itself with George, that there was a tiny bit of the old Max creeping back in there now that he's under pressure from Checo.

"That element of desperation that came in, in the past with Max, but that he seemed to have gotten rid of as experience taught him to be patient. That tiny bit of desperation that came in on Saturday, I felt was a tiny bit of the old Max's creeping back in."

Max Verstappen was beaten twice by Sergio Perez in Baku

However, Brookes was keen to stress that she felt Verstappen's attitude after being beaten on Sunday showed how far he had matured.

"On Sunday after the race, his body language, his demeanour was completely different," she explained. "He said 'it's a great day for the team and it's positive' and I think he'd got the new Max back in his head again."

It remains to be seen what version of Verstappen will fight the rest of the season but Perez will seek to keep the pressure on as he looks to take advantage of any slip-up to advance his own title ambitions.

