Hamilton shows off PHYSICAL race prep after landing in Miami

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:18

Lewis Hamilton has shared a video of himself jogging on Instagram as he prepares for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion arrives in the USA fresh from a sixth-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he was hampered by a poorly timed safety car.

Hamilton has begun the season in mediocre fashion for the exceptionally high standards he has set over the years, but he did show some potential with the Mercedes car after finishing second in the Australian Grand Prix.

Despite being a veteran of the sport, the video he posted of himself working out in Miami shows he is still as dedicated as ever.

Fitness still the key for Hamilton

Hamilton, who recently parted ways with his long-term physiotherapist and confidante Angela Cullen, has wasted no time in preparing for this weekend's race, the second running of the Miami Grand Prix following its debut last year.

It takes around 17 hours to fly from Baku to Miami and, although jet lag could be an issue with the races so close together, it has not stopped the Briton from getting back out running.

He has uploaded a short video of himself, clad in running gear, along the seafront on the US coast.

Hamilton is breathing heavily as he looks into the camera with viewers also getting a picturesque backdrop.

The Mercedes man is hoping this weekend will end the long drought of races without victory, with his last coming in the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

He sits fourth in the drivers' championship after four races, but is already 45 points adrift of defending champion and pace-setter Max Verstappen.

