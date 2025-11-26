McLaren offer major Black Friday discounts with F1 merch prices halved

F1's 2025 constructors' champions have launched their Black Friday sale, with official McLaren merchandise now up to 50 per cent off.

The McLaren website have further reductions on some of their most popular team kit for a limited time only to celebrate Black Friday, which in 2025, takes place on November 28.

The papaya outfit have secured back-to-back championships and driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both still firmly in the fight for the drivers' title, so there's no better time to get your hands on some McLaren merch!

In the Black Friday sales, McLaren are offering up to 50 per cent off teamwear, as worn by Norris and Piastri, up to 50 per cent off their night race collection and items from their fanwear line also included in the half price reductions.

Looking for something in particular? McLaren have applied discounts to some of their most popular merch, check out the hottest deals below.

McLaren F1 Team Polo Shirt: £78 down to £39

The generic McLaren F1 team polo is now half price in the Black Friday sales. Click here to buy.

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Race Car Set: £22.99 down to £17

Get ahead of the LEGO Black Friday sale and secure the MCL38 for 26 per cent less than the usual price. Click here to purchase.

Oscar Piastri McLaren T-Shirt: £68 down to £34

This classic short-sleeved team t-shirt features Piastri’s driver graphic and number 81 on the back with laser-cut underarm holes for ventilation and reflective silver detailing. Click here to purchase the Piastri tee while stocks last.

Lando Norris McLaren T-Shirt: £68 down to £34

The championship leader's official McLaren t-shirt will only go up in price if he manages to clinch the title this season. Click here to get ahead of the hype and buy the No.4 driver tee now.

Lando Norris team polo: £80 down to £40

Norris' F1 merch also comes in the classic team polo shirt fit and is available to buy here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

