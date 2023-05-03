Red Bull should DROP Perez as Hamilton retirement prediction made by former team-mate – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 3 May 2023 00:27

Ralf Schumacher has suggested it would 'make sense' for Red Bull to part ways with Sergio Perez, given he does not appear to get on with Max Verstappen.

Button issues Hamilton F1 retirement verdict

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button has expressed his confidence that Lewis Hamilton will snub retirement and continue with Mercedes for another season.

Verstappen calls for Red Bull review after BLUNDER in Azerbaijan

Max Verstappen has called for Red Bull to review their decision to bring him in for a pit stop moments before a safety car period during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a slip-up which cost him the lead.

Allison makes Newey revelation in media 'BETRAYAL of understanding'

James Allison has defended Mercedes over their lack of pace compared to Adrian Newey's Red Bull RB19.

Ricciardo meets PRINCESS who is 'huge F1 fan' at star-studded Met Gala

Daniel Ricciardo delighted fans when he appeared at the Met Gala in New York, meeting countless celebrities and having one encounter that sent social media into a frenzy.

