Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 2 May 2023 10:43 - Updated: 10:50

Daniel Ricciardo delighted fans when he appeared at the Met Gala in New York, meeting countless celebrities and having one encounter that sent social media into a frenzy.

The Red Bull reserve driver was one of a select list invited to the Met Gala, which this year honours the work of late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld under the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Each year, the outfits selected by attendees should adhere to a theme. Past concepts include Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Ricciardo wore a ruffled, three-piece Thom Browne suit for his Met debut.

Celebrity encounter

As all manner of stars rub shoulders at the gala, Ricciardo was sure to come across some of the world’s most talked about celebrities at the event.

But the internet sensation of the evening was his encounter with Hollywood film star Anne Hathaway, who has starred in countless films from The Devil Wears Prada to Les Misérables – and, of course, 2001 flick The Princess Diaries, where she shot to fame as a shy American teenager who learns she is heir to the throne of a European kingdom.

As the pair met, Hathaway appeared to tell Ricciardo: “I’m a huge fan of F1.”

Does this mean Hathaway will be spotted in the stands in Miami?

anne hathaway and daniel ricciardo meeting! turns out she’s a f1 fan 😭 pic.twitter.com/IRSM6dDfac — k ❁ (@honey_ricc) May 2, 2023

Old habits die hard

Ricciardo’s ex-team-mate Lando Norris, ever the joker, commented on Ricciardo’s Instagram post from the gala.

Ricciardo had shared an image of him suited and booted on this year’s white carpet, with the caption: “the MET”.

Norris, who still drives for McLaren, commented on the post, saying, “Met office?” in a cheeky reference to the UK weather service.

Suffice it to say that Ricciardo may always bring the sunshine, but he won’t be predicting the weather any time soon.

