Joe Ellis

Monday 1 May 2023 22:45

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he was humbled by his time and eventual exit from McLaren in 2022.

The Australian, who has eight grand prix victories to his name, finished the 2022 campaign with just 37 points while Lando Norris scored 122 in the same car.

The Woking-based team chose to end Ricciardo's contract one year early in order to bring fellow Australian Oscar Piastri to the team from rivals Alpine.

Since leaving McLaren, Ricciardo has returned to Red Bull in a test and development role. There he will stand in for Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez if either is unable to compete in a grand prix for whatever reason.

READ MORE: Verstappen’s third or Hamilton record-breaker? City where F1 champion will be crowned revealed

The trademark Daniel Ricciardo grin has returned in full force since his move back to Red Bull

Ricciardo: I'm not perfect

“I don’t want to say I got humbled, because that’s probably too dramatic,” he said to The Athletic.

“I didn’t have my head up my a***. But in a way, I got humbled, and I did realise that OK, I’m not perfect.”

“If I was to get back on the grid, of course, the hunger would be filled to the top but it wouldn’t be coming from a place where my ego or pride is getting in the way.

"It’s accepting that it’s not always going to be perfect. It’s just a reality of life.”

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?