Joe Ellis

Monday 1 May 2023 09:55

The FIA's annual prize-giving gala, where the F1 world champion receives his trophy, will take place in Baku on December 8, the FIA have revealed.

As well as the gala, which also sees champions of every other FIA championship rewarded, the motorsport governing body will hold their General Assembly week to approve any proposals for the 2024 season and beyond.

Last year, Max Verstappen claimed his trophy for becoming world champion in Bologna, Italy and will want to secure his third this season.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has seven world titles to his name and will be seeking a record-breaking eighth with Mercedes in 2023.

Anar Alakbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation put forward a compelling case for Baku to host the 2023 edition.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first of seven world title trophies in 2008. He will hope to add an eighth in 2023

Geographical expansion

“I am delighted to confirm that Baku will host the 2023 Annual General Assembly week," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"I am indebted to Mr Anar Alakbarov and his team for their commitment and dedication in providing a compelling case for the wonderful city of Baku as the host venue.

"It is important for the geographical expansion of FIA Members’ activity and participation that we bring important FIA events to countries like Azerbaijan.

"Hosting FIA events like this will also stimulate interest and growth in motorsport in the region.”

Where is the 2023 FIA prize-giving gala?

While Baku has been announced as the host city for the 2023 edition of the gala, no exact location within the capital of Azerbaijan has been revealed with finer details still to be ironed out.

The FIA's statement does, however, say that it will take place in front of the backdrop of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which does narrow the options down to buildings near the Baku City Circuit.

When is the 2023 FIA prize-giving gala?

The end-of-season celebration and assembly will take place from 4-8 December after all FIA championships have concluded.

The final F1 race of the 2023 season is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on 24-26 November.

