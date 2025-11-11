Health update issued after horror crash at Brazilian Grand Prix

A health update has been issued after a horror crash involving Ethan Nobels in the Brazilian F4 race in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

This weekend, Interlagos hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix, with an F1 sprint and full-length race not the only examples of on-track action for the crowd to enjoy.

Prior to F1's 100km sprint on Saturday morning, the drivers competing in the Brazilian F4 championship took to the iconic circuit, tackling a damp track after rain had fallen overnight.

For Cavaleiro Sports driver Nobels and fellow competitor Joao Paulo Sanzovo, the tricky conditions resulted in a rather aggressive T-bone crash for the pair on the first lap.

The incident saw the race red-flagged and Nobels, who is the brother of Brazilian F1 Academy racer Aurelia Nobels, reportedly left Interlagos in an ambulance.

Brazilian F4 racer recovering after Interlagos crash

Nobels took to his Instagram story to later share an update with fans, writing: "Thank you everyone for the messages! I’m getting better little by little, still have some tests to do to make sure everything’s okay!

"Wishing a good recovery to my friend Joao Paulo Sanzovo who was with me in the accident."

Nobels' crash was far from the only incident of the weekend, and a shocking collision later in the F4 race saw one car flip on its head as it slid across the circuit with the driver still in the cockpit.

Though the weather did not prove as chaotic as early forecasts had predicted on Saturday, the drying track conditions also led to four drivers crashing in F1's sprint later that afternoon.

Just six laps into the mini-race in Brazil, championship contender Oscar Piastri picked water up from the kerb and span out of the race as a result.

Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Franco Colapinto swiftly followed him into the barriers, with the Argentine racer also unable to continue the event.

The first F1 race of the weekend then ended with even more drama as home hero Gabriel Bortoleto suffered a scary crash on the final lap, experiencing two huge impacts into the barriers that measured at 34g's and 57g's.

The rookie racer was remarkably able to walk away from the crash and was given the green light to compete in Sunday's main event.

