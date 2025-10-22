Lewis Hamilton foundation announces $2million US funding pledge
Lewis Hamilton foundation announces $2million US funding pledge
Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation has pledged a massive $2 million to youngsters across the US.
The seven-time world champion is known for championing others outside of his own racing career, and has long taken roles in a number of social initiatives.
Mission 44 pledged $2 million to youngsters across the US last weekend, with a plan to deliver that over the next three years to give young people from underrepresented backgrounds a leg up.
Hamilton met young women from Austin-based charity Girlstart last week in Austin at an event intended to encourage people into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and motorsport, with his foundation giving $44,000 to Girlstart.
Mission 44 dedicated to deliver change
Mission 44 CEO Jason Arthur said in a statement: “When Lewis Hamilton founded Mission 44, his goal was to drive global change. Today, we’re committing $2 million over three years to support young people across the U.S., ensuring equitable opportunities for those from underrepresented backgrounds.
"Through our Girlstart track-day partnership, Mission 44 is empowering the next generation of women in STEM, raising aspirations and opening doors to exciting careers in the industry."
Girlstart executive director Shane Woods added: “Role models matter and meeting Sir Lewis Hamilton has given our students a powerful reminder that they are capable of absolutely anything they set their minds to.
"Today we’ve taken STEM out of the classroom and given these exceptional young women a glimpse into how coding, engineering and innovation can drive fulfilling, real-world careers in FORMULA 1™ and motorsport.”
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton to miss Mexican GP session as star slams ‘silly’ FIA rule
READ MORE: FIA announce Red Bull punishment after bizarre US GP breach
READ MORE: F1 debut confirmed as Lance Stroll sits out for Aston Martin at Mexican GP
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton foundation announces $2million US funding pledge
- 10 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff admits Abu Dhabi 2021 scandal had huge benefits
- 52 minutes ago
F1 star 'set for Red Bull promotion' as Mexican GP decision deadline issued
- 1 hour ago
Helmut Marko hints Red Bull had 'given up' under Christian Horner
- 2 hours ago
Alpine announce F1 driver replacement ahead of Mexican GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton to miss Mexican GP session as star slams ‘silly’ FIA rule
- Today 15:58
Most read
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- Yesterday 15:41
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october