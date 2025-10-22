Lewis Hamilton foundation announces $2million US funding pledge

Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation has pledged a massive $2 million to youngsters across the US.

The seven-time world champion is known for championing others outside of his own racing career, and has long taken roles in a number of social initiatives.

Mission 44 pledged $2 million to youngsters across the US last weekend, with a plan to deliver that over the next three years to give young people from underrepresented backgrounds a leg up.

Hamilton met young women from Austin-based charity Girlstart last week in Austin at an event intended to encourage people into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and motorsport, with his foundation giving $44,000 to Girlstart.

Mission 44 dedicated to deliver change

Mission 44 CEO Jason Arthur said in a statement: “When Lewis Hamilton founded Mission 44, his goal was to drive global change. Today, we’re committing $2 million over three years to support young people across the U.S., ensuring equitable opportunities for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

"Through our Girlstart track-day partnership, Mission 44 is empowering the next generation of women in STEM, raising aspirations and opening doors to exciting careers in the industry."

Girlstart executive director Shane Woods added: “Role models matter and meeting Sir Lewis Hamilton has given our students a powerful reminder that they are capable of absolutely anything they set their minds to.

"Today we’ve taken STEM out of the classroom and given these exceptional young women a glimpse into how coding, engineering and innovation can drive fulfilling, real-world careers in FORMULA 1™ and motorsport.”

