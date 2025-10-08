Christian Horner reunion with Jos Verstappen raised as F1 return targeted

Ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been tipped for a reunion with Jos Verstappen, the father of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Jos and Christian infamously struggled to keep their relationship amicable during Horner's time at the team despite sharing the common interest of doing what was best for Max.

The Dutch racer won four consecutive drivers' titles under Horner's watch at Red Bull but after a chaotic year both on and off the track in 2025, the team principal was sacked with immediate effect following this year's British Grand Prix.

With Horner removed from the day to day operations of the role, former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepped up, and since his appointment, Red Bull and Verstappen have gone back to winning ways.

The 28-year-old is still mathematically in contention for the title this year but certainly has his work cut out to undo the performance struggles from the end of Horner's reign.

Would Horner ever reunite with Verstappen F1 camp?

Following two back-to-back grand prix wins for Verstappen in Italy and Azerbaijan back in September, Horner was officially released from Red Bull, with an eye-watering payout and a period of gardening leave that would reportedly allow him to return to the paddock in the first half of next season.

His potential return is a hot topic among the paddock and at last weekend's Singapore GP, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu, Aston Martin principal Andy Cowell and Alpine Managing Director Steve Nielsen all denied a move to their respective teams for Horner was on the cards as things stand.

There have even been reports of Horner considering a return to the sport with his own team backed by business partners, but six-time grand prix winner and 1992 drivers’ championship runner-up Riccardo Patrese believes a return to his previous partnership with the Verstappen camp would bring the most success.

Realistically, a Verstappen-Horner reunion would be unlikely, but Patrese isn't ruling it out in future.

Speaking to Escapist Magazine, he said: “If you divorce a wife, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to have constant aggravation.

“Maybe after two, three, four years, Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen become friends again. And of course, if there is this possibility to build a team that can go for the championship and Max could be the guy that wins again, I think Jos would stay to one side a little bit.

“As a father I should say, forget all my aggravation and let my son go and have the best opportunity.”

