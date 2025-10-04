Mercedes F1 star George Russell has issued an update on his health, following issues he suffered at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Last time out in Baku, Russell was unwell, suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The Brit missed media day at the Azerbaijan GP to instead focus on his health, but was able to compete in all of the sessions, and eventually ended up claiming his seventh podium finish of the season.

Now, two weeks later, F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season, and Russell admitted during media day that he is still not feeling back to his usual self, but stated he should be okay to compete in the difficult conditions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

"Feeling better, to be honest," he told media in the official FIA press conference ahead of the weekend. "Baku was a tough one just in terms of how I was feeling. Not 100 per cent right now. I've improved substantially.

"But I think if there's any other race, I wouldn't have a single shred of concern. But, of course, Singapore being Singapore and the obvious challenges here, I'm sure it will be fine - but Sunday won't be a breeze."

Singapore GP heat hazard called

The conditions in question refer to the notorious heat of the Singapore GP weekend that has become a persistent struggle for drivers in recent years even though the majority of the sessions take place after dark.

This weekend, F1's first ever official 'heat hazard' has been called be the FIA with the warning resulting in a change to the rules for drivers ahead of the 18th grand prix of the year.

As per the sporting regulations, drivers are now allowed to wear cooling vests in the cockpit this weekend which help to cool them down, but if they don't opt to wear one, they have to add around 0.5kg of ballast to their cars.

This was a rule that was brought in for the 2025 season, after some drivers complained during the testing of the vests that they were uncomfortable.

To stop drivers from not wearing one just because it makes the car heavier, all cockpits - whether through the cooling vests or through other measures - have to be 0.5kg heavier when a heat hazard is called.

The official regulations state: "The difference in mass between the driver's personal equipment normally used and any items of a driver's personal equipment that form part of the system must be compensated by the fitting of 0.5kg of ballast in the cockpit."

