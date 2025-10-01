Lewis Hamilton urges fans to support ally after heartbreaking loss

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to pay tribute to a true friend who played an instrumental part in the life of his late dog, Roscoe.

Roscoe Hamilton unfortunately passed away earlier this week, after his F1 superstar owner confirmed the 12-year-old bulldog had been suffering with pneumonia, which led to heart problems.

The pooch had been an iconic member of the paddock in his younger years, and was a big part of Hamilton's F1 journey, with the pair regularly seen together on race weekends.

However, in more recent years, Roscoe struggled with health issues, and he only managed to make it to one race in the 2025 season.

Roscoe attended the British Grand Prix back in July, where he was able to see his owner in Ferrari red for the first time, and meet Charles Leclerc's dog, Leo.

As Roscoe's health issues persisted, Hamilton was lucky that he could rely on dog trainer and friend Kirstin McMillan to look after the pooch, with the Brit regularly away for F1 races.

Now, Hamilton has taken to his Instagram story to thank McMillan for her hard work, having also looked after Hamilton's other dog Coco, who died in 2020.

"I want you to take the time to uplift my amazing friend Kirstin," Hamilton urged his fans. "She trained both Roscoe and Coco and treated them like family. She helped look after their health and it is really through her that Roscoe lived so long.

"While I was travelling she would take care of him and loved him as if he was hers. She was there every day, all day. Even with a family and other dogs to look after, she never missed a day.

"We stood together when letting Roscoe go. I am so grateful to have had her in my life and Roscoe’s life. There is nobody like you Kirstin. Thank you."

Credit: @lewishamilton on Instagram

Hamilton celebrates Roscoe's 'beautiful soul'

The 40-year-old sadly lost Roscoe on Sunday evening, just one week prior to the next race in Singapore, taking to social media to mourn the loss of the 'beautiful soul'.

Roscoe, like his owner, adopted a plant-based diet, and until recently had been seen regularly across Hamilton's socials and on holidays with the seven-time world champion.

But earlier this week, Hamilton confirmed Roscoe's passing on Instagram, after the dog had spent four days on life support.

The seven-time champion chose to finally say goodbye to his pet, writing: "I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend."

"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."

The Ferrari star will now be gearing up to return to the track this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, after enduring a week of heartbreak away from the F1 calendar.

