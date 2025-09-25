A Red Bull issue has arisen which could cause concern over Max Verstappen’s future at the F1 team.

Verstappen has thus far been rewarded for opting to remain at Red Bull, recovering from a poor season to take back-to-back wins at Monza and in Baku.

While a fifth world title in 2025 remains a distant possibility, Red Bull’s revival has triggered excitement and confidence Verstappen has made the right decision for 2026.

Next season however, Red Bull’s turnaround will mean nothing, with new regulations changing the design of the cars in what will be a monumental upheaval in F1.

Not only will Red Bull have to contend with a new set of regulations in 2026, but the team will also part ways with Honda, and develop their own power units - Red Bull Powertrains.

Red Bull face make or break F1 engine project

In partnership with Ford, Red Bull will produce their own power trains for themselves and sister team Racing Bulls, while Honda will switch to Aston Martin.

The success of Red Bull’s engine project cannot be measured until the team are out on track, but already there are whisperings that Verstappen could leave the team if the engines are uncompetitive.

Speaking to Autosport at an event in Zandvoort for his initiative, More Than Equal, ex-Red Bull driver David Coulthard said: “I suspect he'll [Verstappen] look at '26.

“If there's a major engine issue with the Red Bull power units, that would be concerning, I'm sure. If that doesn't look bad, if let's say the power unit's working but they're still trying to figure out a new regulation in the car, that might give them more time.

"But if it's a struggle, of course he's going to go somewhere else. He's got the right to go somewhere else. And I don't think anyone in the team would be offended by that.”

