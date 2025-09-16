Ford drop major hint over Verstappen's Red Bull future

Red Bull and Ford have hinted at a long-term partnership with reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen in conversation around their power unit collaboration.

The Dutchman is currently contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but after talks this season of a potential team switch, Verstappen was forced to confirm his future to the press.

"I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway," he said earlier this year, confirming that he would be staying at the team in time for the new regulations.

In 2026, Red Bull Powertrains will continue their work in collaboration with Ford to build their own engines, which will be used on both Red Bull F1 cars and the machinery of junior team Racing Bulls.

Ahead of their first official season as partners, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies and Ford CEO Jim Farley spoke to Sky F1, highlighting the importance of four-time champion Verstappen to the success of their new power unit project.

Ford and Red Bull dependant on Verstappen

“I think this is one of the most important pillars or foundation for the PU’s success,” Farley told Sky Sports in reference to Verstappen's role at the team.

"Talking to Max… we at Ford really have grown our respect for Max watching him this year. The way he has provided stability – without drama – in an environment where we’re all just trying to do our jobs. I can really see that in his eyes today versus last year.

"I think it’s one of the great things about Laurent and his team, that they all have this deep commitment to each other."

With such importance publicly placed on Verstappen remaining at the team, Ford and Red Bull may have just hinted that the 27-year-old won't be leaving the F1 squad any time soon.

"Max is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car," Mekies added.

"He’s testing the car in the simulators, he’s working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars? Where do we try to get the power? Where do we try to get the downforce?

"So, that's how central to the project he is. He certainly wants a fast car next year, and he’s doing everything he can in the car and outside the car to help us give him that."

