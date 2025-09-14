Lewis Hamilton performance target introduced by Ferrari boss
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has a new target to reach if he wants to keep the Scuderia's team principal happy.
The seven-time champion has endured a challenging first season in red so far, and with just eight rounds left in the 2025 championship, Ferrari are having to adjust their expectations.
Hamilton's arrival was met with hope that Ferrari could return to championship glory for the first time since 2008, but with such high expectations, the 40-year-old has had a hard time meeting them.
Aside from a one-off victory in the Shanghai sprint back in March, Hamilton has failed to step on the podium, a statistic that doesn't bode well considering that team-mate Charles Leclerc has racked up five this year.
Following F1's summer break, Hamilton admitted that he had taken some time to re-evaluate his situation at Ferrari, adding that he was merely looking forward to 'getting back to enjoying' his job.
Vasseur hoping for Hamilton Ferrari podium
Despite the positive shift in attitude for the British icon, Hamilton quickly faced another obstacle as Ferrari endured their worst weekend of the season at last month's Dutch GP.
Both Hamilton and Leclerc failed to finish the race in Zandvoort but regardless of the double DNF, Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has stated that Hamilton's recent improvements are a sign of better things to come.
"He was able to fight with Russell in Zandvoort [before the DNF], and to come back from P10 to the gearbox of Russell [in Monza]," Vasseur explained to the media.
The Frenchman then pointed to Russell's podium appearances in 2025 as a sign that Hamilton will eventually be able to do the same, adding: "Yes, we can expect him to be on the podium."
The target is now clear for Hamilton, to finish in the top three at any of the remaining eight race weekends. But the champion will have his work cut out to do so, with Leclerc, both McLarens and Max Verstappen also in the mix as the ones to beat on the grid this season.
