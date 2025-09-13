Lewis Hamilton admitted how shocked he has been by his experience at Ferrari thus far, with the F1 champion describing it as ‘volatile’.

The seven-time champion had to fight back with Ferrari at Monza, qualifying fifth before being demoted to P10 due to a five-place grid drop.

While Hamilton recovered up to sixth place, he still finished behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in both qualifying and the race, and is now 46 points behind the Monegasque driver.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Italian GP last weekend, Hamilton was asked how he has dealt with the mixed emotions of driving for Ferrari in 2025.

"Yeah. It’s been an emotional roller coaster," Hamilton said. "Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of feeling? No. But that’s life.

"Even though we had a difficult Sunday, we’re coming out on the brighter end of the tunnel. I read something recently saying there’s no point stressing about tomorrow because it often puts shade on the present. So I’m really trying not to worry about tomorrow."

Hamilton’s rollercoaster F1 season with Ferrari

Hamilton was unable to claim any silverware at Monza, but he still revelled in the ‘unbelievable’ experience of driving in red in front of the tifosi, describing it as a 'dream'.

The champion was entirely focused on enjoying being a Ferrari driver in Italy, and continued: "I’m trying to be present and enjoy every moment because this half of the season has gone by really quick. It’s my first half a season with this team, and there’s obviously a long way to go. I don’t want to miss any of these special moments."

Despite claiming a sprint race win in China earlier this year, Hamilton has been unable to stand on a grand prix podium with Ferrari, in contrast to Leclerc who has achieved five in 2025.

However, team principal Fred Vasseur believes a podium is a possibility for Hamilton this season, and told media: "He [Hamilton] was able to fight with [George] Russell in Zandvoort, and to come back from P10 to the gearbox of Russell [in Monza].

"Russell was a couple of times on the podium. Yes, we can expect him to be on the podium."

