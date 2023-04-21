Hamilton to Ferrari speculation GROWS as F1 Twitter shame REVEALED - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Friday 21 April 2023 23:57

Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari could be a dream match 'made in heaven' according to former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan.

Hall of Shame? The TWO F1 drivers revealed to be paying for Twitter Blue

A quick Friday morning squint through the grid revealed that all of Formula 1's drivers lost their Twitter verification in the blue-tick purge...except for two.

Marko reveals his CAREER-CHANGING Hamilton mistake

Red Bull legend Helmut Marko has admitted that he played a part in pushing Lewis Hamilton into Mercedes' arms in 2012.

Track data shows MASSIVE Red Bull advantage over rivals

The Red Bull RB19s were in a class of their own at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Even though Max Verstappen had driveshaft issues in qualifying on Saturday, which meant he had to fight back from 15th on the grid, there was no stopping him as he breezed past his main competitors without them being able to resist the impressive Red Bull straight-line speed advantage.

F1 Spring Break: Hamilton in Coachella porpoise party as drivers style it up at Monaco tennis

A season of watching Formula 1, with all of its twists, turns and drama, can be gruelling – let alone actually driving it. So it's no wonder that when Formula 1 drivers were given a few weeks, off, due to the China Grand Prix being cancelled this year, they made the most of the well-deserved break.

Vasseur admits big Ferrari BLOW ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari fans have been dealt a significant blow just one week before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, thanks to new comments from team principal Fred Vasseur.

