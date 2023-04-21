Graham Shaw

Friday 21 April 2023 07:57 - Updated: 08:59

Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari could be a dream match 'made in heaven' according to former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan.

The seven-time world champion's future is the subject of constant speculation, with the Mercedes superstar still set to be out of contract after the 2023 season.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group

Does Hamilton sign another Mercedes deal in the hope that Toto Wolff and co can revive the fortunes of the flagging Silver Arrows? Or does he look for another challenge, with none bigger than the iconic Ferrari brand.

Of course fortunes at Maranello are not exactly flourishing either right now, with the much-hyped SF-23 car failing spectacularly so far to deliver on all that pre-season buzz.

It is now 16 years since the Scuderia had a world drivers' champion, and 15 since they topped the constructors' charts – a drought which shows no season of ending soon.

Jordan on Hamilton to Ferrari

Jordan though believes that a move to Italy could re-ignite both Ferrari's fortunes and Hamilton's career. In fact right now he sees it as the 38-year-old's only serious option.

He told Express Sport: “There’s only one place he could go to in my opinion and that is Ferrari.

"A guy with the talent that he is, and I think it might be a [match made] in heaven. I think Ferrari need shaking up and I think Lewis Hamilton needs shaking up, if they are going to continue."

As well as the challenge of winning races in the red car, Jordan also believes the culture change involved for Hamilton would also be a big bonus.

'Pasta with the guys' next for Lewis?

“If Lewis is going to continue then I think he needs a change," he explained.

"For his mindset, for his drive, for an initiative, for fun. Learning Italian, dealing and eating pasta with those guys, it’s a different world. And having run a team we always saw how different Ferrari operates and I would love to see Lewis in that environment."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?