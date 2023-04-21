Vasseur admits big Ferrari BLOW ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Joe Ellis

Friday 21 April 2023 16:57

Ferrari fans have been dealt a significant blow just one week before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, thanks to new comments from team principal Fred Vasseur.

The Scuderia are in desperate need of a good weekend in Baku, having dropped to fourth in the constructors' standings, some way off Mercedes and Aston Martin ahead of them.

Red Bull are even further away from the prancing horses, but Vasseur still wants to aim for the title this season – although that has become increasingly difficult.

Vasseur revealed that there would be no upgrades coming to the Ferrari car in Baku despite a four-week break after the Australian Grand Prix, in which Ferrari did not score a point.

2023 has not started how Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz would have hoped

Sticking to the plan

“I think that we will have a flow of updates that some will come,” Vasseur said. “Not at Baku, because Baku we have the aero package for the level of downforce, [and] with the Sprint race it’s not the easiest one.

“But from Miami, Imola, not Monaco, but Barcelona – each race will have an update on the car.

“We are sticking to the plan, but we’ve made some adjustments, I think, in terms of balance and behaviour. It [the car] was much better in Melbourne and we’ll continue in this direction.

“I don’t know if you can speak about...it’s not a B-car, if it’s what you want to say. We won’t come with something completely different; we’ll continue to update this one and we’ll try to update massively.”

