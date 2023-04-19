Steiner CONFIRMS Ricciardo stance after private jet chat

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 19 April 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo was recently in conversation with Guenther Steiner ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the Haas team principal has revealed.

America's sole Formula 1 team had been touted as a potential landing spot for the 33-year-old Australian after he was axed by McLaren at the end of 2022.

Steiner then admitted that he was open to Ricciardo joining the team in the future even though he went on to sign for Red Bull as a reserve driver.

Speculation has continued to circle about a potential move since and Steiner even revealed that they had a talk while on a private plane to Melbourne.

Guenther Steiner will be smiling from ear to ear if Ricciardo drove one of his cars

Steiner: We didn't even go there

When asked if there was any truth in the speculation on Sky Sports News, Steiner said: “No.

“Dan is with Red Bull, I don’t know for how long. I was actually on the plane with Danny on the way to Australia so we had a little bit of a chat.

“But not about the contract, just about general life and what is going on but we didn’t even go there.

“Dan wanted to take a year out and then see what he wants to do next. I think when he’s ready he’ll phone people up and say ‘I’m ready again’.”

READ MORE: Ted Kravitz: The Notebook star who made Max Verstappen mad