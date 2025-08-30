Max Verstappen facing FIA penalty after Dutch GP rule breach

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has been summoned to the stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix for an alleged FIA rule breach during Saturday's qualifying.

The Dutchman is set to line up P3 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in front of his home crowd on Sunday after failing to pip either papaya to pole position.

Following the all-important qualifying session at Zandvoort however, the 27-year-old and his Red Bull representative were summoned to see the stewards in relation to an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA F1 sporting regulations.

The four-time drivers' title holder is being investigated for driving unnecessarily slowly, which directly contravenes the Race Director's Event Notes for qualifying that stated all drivers had to abide by the minimum speed.

An announcement earlier in the weekend from the FIA had confirmed: "In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance lap(s) when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below 1:26.0 between the safety car lines shown on the pit lane drawing."

Max Verstappen will be hoping to avoid a penalty in front of his home crowd

Verstappen caught out by mandatory Zandvoort rule

Verstappen and a handful of his F1 rivals were also caught out by the mandatory speed rule at Zandvoort, with the FIA revealing that Piastri, Yuki Tsunoda, Kimi Antonelli and Pierre Gasly all went under the minimum speed during qualifying.

However, after assessing the multiple cases, the FIA announced that in all cases, the stewards decided the drivers took appropriate actions to avoid impeding other drivers, and in all cases, significantly slowed down to allow other drivers to pass while giving them a clear track.

An announcement from the FIA read: "The stewards therefore determine that all drivers concerned did not drive “unnecessarily slowly”, and that they were above the maximum time because they took appropriate steps, and we therefore take no further action."

Verstappen however will be dealt his verdict separately following his trip to the stewards.

