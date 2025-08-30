Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix FREE
Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.
F1 is back with a bang at Zandvoort, as the Orange Army gather to watch Max Verstappen in action this weekend.
Fans may be a little disappointed the champion isn't in close contention for the title, with both McLarens once again looking imperious in the Netherlands.
Will Lando Norris carry the momentum going into the second half of the season, or will Oscar Piastri be able to extend his lead in the standings after Zandvoort?
Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Dutch Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Dutch Grand Prix?
Channel 4 will show highlights from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, August 30 at 6:30pm (BST), where Lee McKenzie will be joined by David Coulthard and Billy Monger to break down the weekend's action.
Highlights of the Dutch GP will then be shown on Sunday, August 31 at 6:30pm, where McKenzie, Coulthard and Monger return for the race action.
If you miss any of the running from the weekend at Zandvoort, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
