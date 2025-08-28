McLaren star Oscar Piastri has been crowned F1 champion after a heated finale ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

The 2025 championship returns for round 15 this weekend at Zandvoort after more than three weeks away from the track, but F1's YouTube channel has been keeping fans fed with the popular challenge series, Grill the Grid.

This year's edition of the lighthearted quiz show saw the stars of the 2025 grid compete in four rounds of varied challenges, all in hope of stealing the coveted Grill the Grid trophy from the reigning champion, none other than Piastri himself.

The Aussie racer has become known for taking the summer break series more seriously than any of his previous F1 campaigns, and after a tense finale that saw drivers attempt to guess the race from a poor description, Piastri has been crowned champion once again.

After finishing the final round at the top of the tables, Piastri was presented with the Grill the Grid trophy, declaring: "This is really what I came here for, this is honestly better than half the trophies we get on the podium."

McLaren have a nervous wait ahead as their drivers battle it out for the drivers' championship

Piastri looking to replicate title triumph in 2025

In a video posted to F1's official 'X' account, Piastri accepted his latest piece of silverware, saying: "I pride myself on trying to win these things, I mean everyone knows my celebration from last year, I was more excited for winning this damn thing than I was for winning a race.

"I have no idea how close the competition got this year, I heard there were some new challengers," before it was revealed to the 24-year-old that rookie driver Ollie Bearman had flexed his F1 knowledge, finishing P2 in the 2025 Grill the Grid standings.

The McLaren star may have claimed one title for the year, but his attention must now turn back to the track as the competition heats up again with team-mate Lando Norris.

Following the Brit's victory at the Hungarian GP last time out, there are now just nine points separating the two papaya drivers in the F1 championship standings.

With reigning championMax Verstappen in third heading into his home race at Zandvoort this weekend, Piastri will be looking to get another win under his belt and extend his lead in the drivers' standings off the back of his Grill the Grid success.

You can be proud of your achievement, @OscarPiastri 🤩🙌



Oscar is the Grill The Grid 2025 Champion! 🏆#F1 pic.twitter.com/kV1hUZjr91 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2025

