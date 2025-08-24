close global

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren star TIED with title contender after F1 standings announcement

Sheona Mountford
While Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been given a brief reprieve from the F1 title fight over the summer shutdown, another – albeit less serious – championship has bubbled over on social media.

F1 have unleashed their new season of ‘Grill the Grid’ during the break, a series of YouTube videos that test the drivers' knowledge on all matters regarding the sport.

In 2025 thus far, the grid have been tasked with deciphering one another’s features in a face mash challenge, guessing the F1 circuit from an extremely specific picture, and a ‘spot the mistake’ challenge.

After three rounds, F1 announced the 2025 Grill the Grid standings on social media, where, much like real life, Piastri was in the lead, but tied on 73 points with F1 rival and Williams driver Alex Albon.

Piastri’s team-mate Norris was not too far away from the pair however, and tied with Ollie Bearman in third on 70 points.

F1 announce Grill the Grid standings

Much like the on-track action, the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have struggled in this year’s social challenge so far, with the Spaniard in last place with 33 points.

During the ‘What’s the track’ challenge, Hamilton floundered over which circuit was which, including the backdrop of some of his greatest F1 achievements, the Shanghai International Circuit.

The 40-year-old claimed a sprint race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this year, and is the driver with the most wins around the circuit, sitting at six.

However, when he was presented with a picture of the circular grandstand covers at Shanghai, Hamilton was left baffled and guessed just about every track on the calendar before he was told it was the home of the Chinese GP.

As a result of his blunder, the champion sits with just 38 points in the challenge.

F1 Standings

