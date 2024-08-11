Hamilton in Ferrari BLUNDER after embarrassing snub
Hamilton in Ferrari BLUNDER after embarrassing snub
Lewis Hamilton has ignored his future Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in an F1 challenge.
The seven-time world champion announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season, where he will join Ferrari.
Hamilton will be reunited with his former ART GP2 (Formula 2) boss Fred Vasseur, and will partner Monegasque star Charles Leclerc.
The Brit’s move comes after a difficult few seasons at Mercedes, enduring 56 races without a win until this year’s British Grand Prix.
Has Lewis Hamilton made the right decision with Ferrari?
However, as Mercedes have improved their performances and Ferrari have struggled, it has led to some questioning Hamilton’s move for next year.
Not only may he have to contend with poor pace from the Scuderia but also the challenge his team-mate Leclerc may pose.
In an interview with Gentleman’s Journal, Leclerc was asked if he would show any ‘mercy’ to his new team-mate to which he responded he would not.
Whilst their head-to-head battle is hotly anticipated, Hamilton does not seem to be thinking about his future team-mate after ignoring him in a savage snub.
In a recent video on F1’s YouTube series, Grill the Grid, Hamilton snubbed his former team-mate during the ‘A-Z challenge’,
The grid were asked to name a driver who has had 100 or more race starts for every letter of the alphabet, with most of the drivers’ struggling.
Not only did some drivers fail to recall names of F1 past, but also forgot to name current drivers on the grid, including Hamilton.
When the challenge reached the letter L, the champion appeared puzzled, unable to name a driver whose name began with the letter.
The 39-year-old clearly did not have his F1 future on his mind, with Leclerc an obvious answer when it came to this question, in a savage snub for his future team-mate.
