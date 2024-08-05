F1 rival warns Hamilton will be shown ‘no mercy’ at Ferrari

An F1 star has warned Lewis Hamilton that he will be shown ‘no mercy’ at Ferrari when he joins the team next season.

The seven-time world champion has competed with Mercedes since 2013, winning six of his world titles with the team.

However, since the 2022 regulation changes the Brackley-based outfit have struggled to extract performance, with Hamilton enduring 56 races without a win until Silverstone.

Mercedes’ lack of performance was enough to tempt Hamilton away, and he will join Ferrari from the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton has had a difficult few years with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will be reunited with his GP2 (F2) boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari

Will Lewis Hamilton beat Charles Leclerc at Ferrari?

Hamilton’s team-mate, and closest competitor next season, will be Charles Leclerc, who has been embedded with the team since his junior career.

The Monegasque driver went on to achieve a spectacular home win for the team at Monza in 2019, and then finally his own home victory around the streets of Monte Carlo this year.

Leclerc and Hamilton are an enticing team-mate pairing, with opinion split on who will come out on top.

In a recent interview with Gentleman’s Journal, Leclerc discussed Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari and what it will mean for the team.

The 26-year-old described the opportunity to work with Hamilton as ‘incredible’ and that he was keen to learn from the ‘best ever’.

When asked if he would show any mercy to his new team-mate who will face his first fresh challenge in over a decade, Leclerc provided a clinical response.

Charles Leclerc will show 'no mercy' to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

“No, of course not,” he said.

“No, no, no – when I’m putting the helmet on, then there’s none of this any more. You change, you don’t think about who is who and you just go for it.

“Now I’m racing Lewis, so I’ve got to forget a little bit the names that are inside the paddock, and just focus on my own performance whenever I’m on track.”

