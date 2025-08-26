F1 icon hints at Christian Horner BAN
A former F1 star has suggested that Christian Horner may be banned from returning to the sport as a team principal, at least in the short term.
The ex-Red Bull chief was axed from his position back in July, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping up to replace him at the helm.
Horner has since been linked with a number of teams, and is reportedly keen on getting back into the fold at some stage.
And former Williams racer Juan Pablo Montoya believes a special clause in his former Red Bull contract would be the only thing standing in his way of making a stunning return to the grid.
Speaking on the MontoyAS podcast, the Columbian said: "If Christian has the chance, he’ll come back. Whether he wants to or not, we don’t know.
"With everything that happened and the payout Red Bull must have given him, he’s financially set.
"Maybe part of the deal was that he can’t work in F1 again? That’s the only thing that would stop him.
"But if I were running a team like Aston Martin, Cadillac, Alpine, Haas, I’d hire him in two seconds."
Where does Horner's future lie?
Horner has kept a relatively low profile in his absence from the grid, opting to enjoy some quality time with his family.
Among the list of viable options for the 51-year-old - should he decide to return - are Alpine and Cadillac, while Aston Martin have emerged as a potential landing spot in recent weeks.
The former are still searching for a replacement following the shock resignation of Oliver Oakes earlier this year, and Horner's strong relationship with executive advisor Flavio Briatore could play in his favour.
Cadillac will make their debut on the grid in 2026, and that would give Horner the opportunity to work alongside Sergio Perez once again, after the former Red Bull driver was confirmed as one half of the new team's driver lineup alongside Valtteri Bottas.
