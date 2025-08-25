Every F1 team searches for that perfect driver, a legend in the making that they can snap up all for themselves as Red Bull did with Max Verstappen.

Mercedes missed out on signing Verstappen at the beginning of his racing career, and have been trying to acquire his signature ever since.

When Hamilton left the team in 2024, Toto Wolff was still unable to capture Verstappen and instead opted for youngster Kimi Antonelli, who many described as the ‘next Max Verstappen’.

Despite a pole position and a podium to his name in 2025, Antonelli’s mistakes have overshadowed his rookie season, leading Ralf Schumacher to reject the claim that has labelled the Italian youngster as the next Verstappen.

"I do believe that Kimi is a strong racing driver, but he simply needs time," he explained to Bild.

"He progressed very quickly through the junior series and therefore has relatively little experience. When everything is right for him, he is fast, but the car was obviously too complex. I wouldn't describe him as the next Max Verstappen," the six-time grand prix winner concluded.

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli have been frequently compared

Inside Antonelli’s first F1 season

While Antonelli was not up to the initial pace of team-mate George Russell, the 18-year-old at least enjoyed some standout moments earlier this year, including a historic pole position at the Miami Grand Prix and a podium in Montreal.

However, since crashing into Verstappen on the opening lap of the Austrian GP, Antonelli has been on a downward spiral and has only managed one solitary point since his first podium.

Antonelli’s performances have been defended by Wolff and Russell, who pinpoint Mercedes’ drop in performance as the reason for the Italian’s struggles.

It is hard to deny how far behind his team-mate the Italian is, after he made consecutive Q1 exits at the Belgian GP, while Russell progressed into the top 10 for the main race.

Undoubtedly, Antonelli is still young and needs to be afforded the opportunity to learn, but at the same time the expectation that he could be a future world champion has certainly lessened.

